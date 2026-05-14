NEET aspirant, 17, dies by suicide due to ‘exam stress’; cops probe cancellation link

The case stems from a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, after reports of alleged question paper leaks surfaced in Rajasthan and other states.

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his house in Goa on Tuesday night, said police.

Police said the student had appeared for the NEET exam on May 3, but whether the suicide was linked to the exam’s cancellation on Tuesday is not yet clear and is being investigated. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG exam citing a “paper leak”, more than a week after over 22.05 lakh candidates appeared for it.

According to the police, the incident took place between 10 and 11 pm on Tuesday. The police control room informed the local police station about the suicide of a 17-year-old boy at 11.15 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and a case of unnatural death has been registered. Police said the student was a hockey player.