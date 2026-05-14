NEET aspirant, 17, dies by suicide due to ‘exam stress’; cops probe cancellation link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG exam citing a “paper leak”, more than a week after over 22.05 lakh candidates appeared for it.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPanajiUpdated: May 14, 2026 03:57 AM IST
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A 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his house in Goa on Tuesday night, said police.

Police said the student had appeared for the NEET exam on May 3, but whether the suicide was linked to the exam’s cancellation on Tuesday is not yet clear and is being investigated. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG exam citing a “paper leak”, more than a week after over 22.05 lakh candidates appeared for it.

According to the police, the incident took place between 10 and 11 pm on Tuesday. The police control room informed the local police station about the suicide of a 17-year-old boy at 11.15 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and a case of unnatural death has been registered. Police said the student was a hockey player.

Also Read | Anatomy of a NEET leak: A paid WhatsApp group, a whistleblower under cloud, and a ‘guess paper’ that spread like wildfire

Police said a note has been recovered from the spot. In the purported suicide note, the minor is believed to have mentioned that he was under stress over “competitive exams”. The panchanama recorded by the police states that inquiry with the family members revealed that the boy allegedly died by suicide due to “pressue of exam performance”.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “At night, the boy had bolted the door of his room from inside. When there was no answer despite repeated knocking, the family forced open the door and found he had died by suicide. The reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be conclusively ascertained,” the police officer added.

Read | 120 of 410 questions from NEET UG appeared in ‘guess paper’, probe begins in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested five persons and conducted searches across multiple states in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET UG-2026 examination.

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Read | ‘Must call their bluff’: Testing body after NEET-UG cancelled over suspected leak

The case stems from a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, after reports of alleged question paper leaks surfaced in Rajasthan and other states.

In the FIR, the complainant has alleged that prior to the examination, certain documents related to the question papers were circulated without authorisation, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in the examination process.

 

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