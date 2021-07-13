NEET 2021 to be held on Sept 12: Dharmendra Pradhan

Newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced that the NEET-UG 2021 examination — the entrance test for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes — will be held on September 12. The application process for the examination will begin from July 13.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3,862 centres used in 2020.

“To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face masks will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” the minister tweeted.

In view of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases, NTA had announced postponing the NEET UG 2021 examination until further notice. The exam was scheduled to be held on August 1. But due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus across the country, NEET UG 2021 has been postponed to September.