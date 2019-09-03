NEERI director calls for a relook at permissible standards of pollutants

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) director Dr Rakesh Kumar, who was among the expert members that formulated the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), has stressed on the need for studies that could find more linkages between environment and health.

Highlighting that it was time to revisit the standards of permissible limit of pollutants, which were laid in 2009 in India, Dr Kumar said, “Of course World Health Organization’s global guidance on thresholds remain and we are not criticising that. However, all our standards for permissible level of pollutants are adopted. Since these are health-based standards, we need more studies, cohorts that find more linkages between environment and health.”

“Unfortunately, our health data is not robust enough and hence links between environment and health need to be studied,” he added.

The National Ambient Air Quality Standards were notified in November 2009 and the permissible level for Particulate Matter of size less than 10 micrometres (or PM10) is 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), while that of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m3. The levels were laid down for other pollutants like sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone, lead, carbon monoxide, ammonia, benzene and others.

The 2005 WHO Air Quality Guidelines laid limits for four key air pollutants that pose health risks — particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2). The WHO guidelines indicate that by reducing particulate matter (PM10) pollution to 20 micrograms per cubic metre (?g/m), air pollution-related deaths can be cut by around 15 per cent. Indian standards are slightly less stringent as compared to the WHO guidelines.

Dr Kumar told The Indian Express that after 10 years of laying the guidelines for the country, it was now time to take a relook at the permissible levels of pollutants. “We are not criticising the WHO guidelines nor are we saying this to clean up Indian data. There is a need to rationalise what we want to do and what is workable for us. Our NCAP becomes lopsided if one starts targeting something which cannot be handled,” he said.

TERI’s report for Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for 2018-19 shows that annual average levels of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter and Nitrogen Dioxide had crossed the permissible limits at many monitoring stations when compared with the Central Pollution Control Board or WHO.

According to a new report by Delhi-based communications initiative, Climate Trends, even with the 20-30 per cent reduction envisaged over the next five years, the National Clean Air Programme will not meet national permissible limits in some cities of Maharashtra.

While the NEERI director admitted that there was the need to pursue a reduction in pollution with vigour, he strongly mooted the concept for the permissible standards of pollutants to be set in the right context.