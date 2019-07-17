Neeraj Shekhar joins BJP, says country safe under Modi, Shah

Former Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit his party and resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

He said he joined the saffron party because he wanted to work in national interest as he is convinced that the country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shekhar (50), the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, was a Lok Sabha MP from 2007 to 2014, representing Ballia — the constituency earlier held by his father. In 2014, Shekhar lost the polls to his BJP rival Bharat Singh, and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He was not fielded by the SP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, Shekhar joined the BJP at a function attended by the party’s general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Anil Jain and its media head Anil Baluni.

Later speaking to the press, Shekhar said it was becoming difficult for him to continue working in the Samajwadi Party. “The support the Prime Minister received in the general election convinced me that if I have to work in the national interest, then I should work under him and Amit Shah. The country is convinced that it is safe under them,” he said.