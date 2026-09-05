Needle found in one-year-old’s body, family alleges medical negligence at Kerala hospital

A needle was found lodged in a baby after her birth at a hospital in Kerala (AI image used for representation only)

A one-year-old girl from Kerala’s Kozhikode had to undergo a surgery after a needle was found lodged near her right ribs. Her parents alleged that it may have been left behind during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital in Kerala, reported news agency PTI.

The needle was detected in July 2026 during a detailed examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Doctors there later removed it surgically, the family said.

The child is from Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district. Her mother Anju said that her parental home is near Ettumanoor in Kottayam and that she was married to Vineesh, a resident of Chathamangalam.