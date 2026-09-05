Needle found in one-year-old’s body, family alleges medical negligence at Kerala hospital

A one-year-old girl from Kerala’s Kozhikode had to undergo a surgery after a needle was found lodged near her right ribs. Her parents alleged that it may have been left behind during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital in Kerala, reported news agency PTI.
The needle was detected in July 2026 during a detailed examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Doctors there later removed it surgically, the family said.
The child is from Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district. Her mother Anju said that her parental home is near Ettumanoor in Kottayam and that she was married to Vineesh, a resident of Chathamangalam.
According to Anju, the child was born at Kottayam Medical College Hospital in June 2025. Soon after birth, she developed jaundice and was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Anju said when the baby was discharged from the NICU, the parents noticed swelling near her right ribs and brought it to the attention of doctors. They were told it was a minor growth and would reduce with treatment, she said.
“She continued to suffer and cried often, but doctors told us such discomforts were common among infants,” Anju was quoted as saying by PTI.
In July 2026, the child again developed severe pain near the right ribcage, along with swelling. She was then taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where scans revealed a needle near the ribs.
“The needle was removed through surgery. Doctors told us it appeared to have been inside the child’s body for a long time,” Anju said.
The family said the child had not undergone any other surgery or prolonged hospital admission during the intervening year. On that basis, they suspect the needle may have been left inside her body during her NICU treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.
Anju also said she had noticed what appeared to be a pointed object near the child’s body in photographs taken around the time of the NICU admission.
The family has filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Kottayam Medical College Hospital and is planning to approach State Health Minister K Muraleedharan, seeking action over the alleged medical negligence.
Following the complaint, hospital authorities have begun an inquiry. Officials said the superintendent has asked a deputy superintendent to look into the matter, identify who was on duty at the relevant time, and examine what happened during the child’s NICU treatment.
Hospital authorities said the allegations would be investigated seriously and that the facts would be established through a detailed inquiry.