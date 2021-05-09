Need to step up protection for kids during pandemic: Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who chairs the court’s Juvenile Justice Committee, has emphasised the need to step up measures to ensure better care, protection and well-being of children during the second wave of Covid-19.

Speaking at a review meeting held by the committee in coordination with UNICEF, Justice Bhat pointed out that there are children who lost either or both parents to Covid-19 or are without parental supervision and care when their parent/s are in hospital or under medical care.

“These children are more vulnerable now than ever before. Concerted efforts should be made by all the key stakeholders to ensure the care and protection of children during the second wave of Covid,” he said.

Justice Bhat stressed the need to develop a mechanism to address interim care needs of orphaned, separated, or unaccompanied children.