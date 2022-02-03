‘Need to shed Indira is India idea’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hits out at Rahul Gandhi

The allegation that the government has created two Indias reflects the “Indira is India and Congress is the country” line of thinking, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Thursday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his Lok Sabha speech during the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Naqvi said since taking charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has “restored the dignity” of the PMO, which, he alleged, was being remote-controlled during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA governments. He made the remarks while speaking on the motion in the Rajya Sabha.

“It has been said that there are two Indias. It is beyond my understanding as I believe India is one, ek bharat, shreshth bharat. But to appreciate India’s culture and tradition, we need to shed the Indira is India and India is Indira or Congress is country and the country is Congress line of thinking,” Naqvi said.

“The respect and dignity for the post of PM has been restored. PMO was being run from someplace else and cabinet decisions used to be torn and thrown away,” Naqvi added, in an oblique reference to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi publicly rebuking the UPA government over an ordinance to save convicted legislators from disqualification.

In his speech, Naqvi, who is the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has helped religious minorities in Afghanistan gain a safe passage to India following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

However, the Centre has not yet notified the rules of the Act which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 fleeing religious persecution.

“A climate of fear was spread over CAA. During the time of Indira Gandhi and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a decision was taken that India will take the responsibility of protecting the religious rights, culture and dignity of minorities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan under the Pant-Mirza agreement. With the rise of Taliban mentality, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains came under threat. CAA was amended and when Taliban atrocities were taking place in Afghanistan, it was the amendment to the CAA that helped bring back Hindus, Sikhs and even Muslim brothers and sisters to India,” Naqvi said.

Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Ripun Bora raised the issue of Pegasus, saying it should have found mention in the President’s address. He also lashed out at the government over India’s position in the global hunger index and “privatisation” of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Bora said, “According to the Niti Aayog, as PM, Jawaharlal Nehru created 33 PSUs, Lala Bahadur Shastri created five PSUs, Indira Gandhi created 66 PSUs, Morarji Desai nine, Rajiv Gandhi 16, V P Singh two, Narsimha Rao 14, I K Gujral and Deve Gowda three, Atal Bihari Vajpayee created 17 and privatised 7, Manmohan Singh created 23 PSUs and privatised three and under Narendra Modi in eight years not one PSU has been created and 23 have been privatised.”