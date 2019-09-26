Need to re-construct, correct distorted Indian history: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called upon historians, archaeologists, linguists and other scholars in the country to unite in order to re-create India’s “real history” before the world.

“There is tremendous potential to re-construct and re-correct Indian history, whose distorted forms were presented by colonial rulers. There are many great names like Shivaji Maharaj, Shankaracharya, Rani Lakshmibai and more, whose contributions are not much heard of. We need to re-discover ourselves and present the real history of India to the world,” urged Naidu, addressing the Punyabhushan award presentation ceremony in Pune.

Punyabhushan (jewel of Pune) award is presented every year to an eminent personality from the field of art, music, culture, science, industry, social service, or sports by the Punyabhushan Foundation.

This year, GB Deglurkar, eminent archaeologist, was adjudged the recipient of the award.

Naidu, who handed over the award, also called upon all Indians to unite and fight the prevailing social evils.

“The entire world is looking upto India. All existing social evils based on caste, creed, religion, sex and region must be done away with, as we are One Nation and One People. We must strive to promote our culture, which is a way of life, besides working to maintain peace and harmony in the country. There is a need to change the mindset of our younger generation, who should be told about our rich history and past. Only then will India be a strong nation,” said Naidu.

Calling archaeology as “a science far more credible than other sciences”, Naidu said, “Archaeology is the bridge between the past and the present. All information made available through archaeological excavations give confirmation of our past. This will lead to re-discovery of our history and ancestry.”

Speaking on the occasion, Deglurkar said, “Though archaeology and archaeologists are not considered ”progressive” like other scholars, our contribution is to reconstruct and erect real history through excavations.”

“Frequent elections matter of great concern”

Referring to the model code of conduct that came into effect in Maharashtra last week with the Assembly elections approaching, Naidu said, “Frequent elections in the country is a matter of great concern as everybody has to follow three steps — election, surakshan and correction. In the interest of the country, there should be just one election conducted within 15 days so that there is no diversion of the public work.”