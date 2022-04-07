Need to prepare the youth to become job creators, not job seekers: Pradhan

UNION EDUCATION Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the youth of the country needed to be prepared to become job creators instead of job seekers, who become “global citizens” in the future.

Delivering the inaugural speech at the India Education Summit 2022, organised by The Indian Express, Pradhan said there were an estimated 52.5 crore youth (up to the age of 23), out of which around 35 crore have access to education and skilling.

“In India, there are around 25 crore school-going children, and there are about 4 crore students enrolled in higher education. In vocational courses, ITI, skilling, etc this would amount to 3-4 crore. That means the total number would be around 34-35 crore maximum who reach the system at a formal or informal level,” he said.

“So, challenge number one for us is that if India wants to become a superpower in the 21st century, we need to increase GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio), we need to make our vocational and skilling network aspirational, and we need to endeavour to bring the remaining 17-18 crore under the umbrella of schooling and skilling. This is the gap we need to bridge,” said Pradhan.

The minister also said that there was a need to prepare the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“If students only want to become employees, nothing will happen. This country will become a consuming economy. There is a need to make it an employer economy, an entrepreneurial economy, and an economy that produces Ramnath Goenka,” he said, referring to the founder of The Indian Express Group.

Pradhan said the next 25 years would be the most crucial for India’s developmental journey.

“When we reach 2050 or 2047, we should not only have solutions for the country but also have global solutions. In line with the NEP 2020, we all need to work collectively to ensure that our young turn into global citizens and lead India and the world to an empowered future,” he said.