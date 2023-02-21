scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Need to look beyond poverty to tackle child marriage: Smriti Irani

Urging NGOs to ensure zero child marriages by 2025, Irani said men’s participation in eliminating child marriage is imperative.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.
Listen to this article
Need to look beyond poverty to tackle child marriage: Smriti Irani
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delivering the keynote address at a “national consultation on child marriage-free India” organised by the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday addressed the issue of child marriages being linked to economically weaker sections and said there was a “socio-psychological” component to the issue that organisations need to start focusing on.

Responding to Satyarthi’s demand that the government should link social welfare schemes such as MNREGA to prevent child marriages, Irani said: “Kailashji has pointed out that most of these challenges are faced by families that are bereft of strong economic support. In our country, medical expense is the biggest. For the first time, 10 crore families (50 crore citizens) have been provided free annual medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh by PM Narendra Modi, menstrual hygiene protocol was initiated and between 2014-15 every government school had a separate toilet for girls. Through Ujjwala Yojana, 8.5 crore households received LPG, through Jal Jeevan mission 11 crore households got Nal se Jal.’’

Urging NGOs to ensure zero child marriages by 2025, Irani said men’s participation in eliminating child marriage is imperative.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 03:24 IST
Next Story

SC: Not everything said amounts to hate speech

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close