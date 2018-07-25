Need to cover all Lok Sabha seats by February: Amit Shah to BJP leaders

When the BJP national executive meets for a two-day session on August 18-19, Shah is expected to brief party leaders on the strategy (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) When the BJP national executive meets for a two-day session on August 18-19, Shah is expected to brief party leaders on the strategy (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

As the BJP-led government pushes its legislative agenda in Parliament in the wake of the defeat of the no-confidence motion, party chief Amit Shah is ramping up preparations for the next big battle. He has instructed senior leaders, including ministers, to visit all Lok Sabha constituencies by February, sources said.

BJP general secretaries and Union Ministers will cover “every cluster of Parliament constituencies” by January-February, sources said.

These visits are expected to keep up the momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies — around 50 — across the country. “We need to keep the cadre and workers pepped up and energised till the elections. It’s very important,” sources said.

Amid concerns expressed by party leaders from across the country over the possibility of a fall in the party’s tally in the states where its performance had peaked in the 2014 polls, BJP leaders said they would be working hard to retain their tally in these states.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told The Indian Express: “While doing everything to see that not many seats are lost from the existing tally, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the party is focusing on the North Eastern states, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. East and South will be the party’s main focus in the upcoming months.”

In 2016, the BJP had identified close to 115 seats to compensate for the possible loss of seats from the states where its tally peaked in the last Lok Sabha polls. These constituencies were in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and North-Eastern states.

In 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won 72 of 80 seats in UP, 42 of 48 in Maharashtra, 31 of 40 in Bihar, all 26 in Gujarat, all 25 in Rajasthan, 25 of 28 in Madhya Pradesh and seven of 10 in Haryana. But it won only two of 42 in West Bengal, one of 21 in Odisha, one of 39 in Tamil Nadu, one of 17 in Telangana and two of 25 in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP got no seat in Kerala.

During their visits to the constituencies, senior party leaders will not only activate booth units, but also take stock of the activities of different groups such as shakti kendras, vistaraks, tolis as well as campaign tools including social media. This constituency strategy will be in full swing by the first week of August. Ministers will join the preparatory works immediately after the monsoon session ends August 10.

When the BJP national executive meets for a two-day session on August 18-19, Shah is expected to brief party leaders on the strategy, including the feedback received during his nationwide tour to oil the organisational machinery for the assembly elections due later this year and the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior leaders — vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and the ministers — will have to follow up Shah’s meetings with core groups and with the party workers during their visits to the constituencies. “Apart from panna pramukhs, leaders will have to take stock of the works and functioning of the different groups formed by the party president in different clusters,” sources said.

