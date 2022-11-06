Need to blend ancient knowledge with modern science: Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday stressed on the modernisation of indigenous texts of ancient knowledge as India seeks to assert its scientific prowess in the world.

Inaugurating the three-day national conference on ‘Akash Tattva – Akash for Life’ here, Singh said India’s indigenous knowledge and ancient texts were ignored as students of science pursued their studies based on texts written by authors of other countries.

“There is a scientific basis to this linking of ancient knowledge with modern science. What India has, others are not aware of it. We are also not aware of what we have because we have been reading their literature,” Singh said at the conference where Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, secretaries of science departments of the central government were also present.

“Our textbooks were written by authors of other countries. We did not have the kind of resources and hence could not appreciate our own knowledge,” he said, adding that the conference could be a step in that direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging all streams of sciences since he came to power, Singh said.

Singh said the idea of a series of conferences blending the ancient knowledge of ‘pancha maha bhoota’ or five basic elements of life with modern science was first mooted by Joshi and it was a challenge to ensure that the message did not slip into the realm of superstition.

In his address, Joshi said humanity can progress only when one understands nature and the invisible force and achieves a fine balance between them.

The three-day conference is jointly organised by Vijnana Bharti, a swadeshi science movement, and the Department of Space with the endeavour to expose the youth to the wisdoms of ancient science along with modern scientific advancements.

In his address, Dhami said “if we work with diligence, enthusiasm and dedication, then the whole sky will be ours”. “The more we understand the importance of Akash Tattva, the easier our life will be. The science of India is Sanatan Vigyan,” Dhami said.