Need to become energy independent before 100 years of independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the National Hydrogen Mission, in line with the Government’s push to meet its climate targets.

“We have already announced a target of achieving 450 GW renewable energy by 2030, and I am happy to say that out of this we have already achieved 100 GW ahead of time,” he said in his Independence Day address.

“The National Hydrogen Mission and the green hydrogen sector will give us a quantum jump in meeting our climate targets. We have to make India a green hydrogen hub, and this will also lead to a clean energy transition,” he said.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyser powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

“India is not energy independent. We need to become energy independent before 100 years of independence is completed,” he said.

PM Modi said that this can be achieved through various schemes such as 20 per cent Ethanol blending and providing an impetus to electric mobility.

PM Modi further said that Indian Railways had targeted 2030 to attain net-zero emissions.

He said that a circular economy was being emphasised by the government to achieve its environmental goals, including schemes such as the vehicles scrappage policy. Modi further spoke of making Indiaplastic-free and said that it is the citizens’ responsibility that they stop using single-use plastic.

The Environment Ministry earlier this week announced that the government has banned single-use plastic in the country from July 1, 2022. The draft notification issued by the Ministry on Thursday also said that from next month, only polythene bags of 75 microns will be permitted and from December next year, polythene bags of 120 microns and above will be permitted. The government has already banned polythene bags of less than 50 microns in the country.

“Our efforts are showing results,’’ said the Prime Minister. An increase in forest cover and tiger and Asiatic lion numbers are proof that the country is making strides in the environment sector, he added.

Speaking on the push towards a Blue Economy, a mission that has been launched by the Earth Sciences Ministry earlier this year, the Prime

Minister said, “From aquaculture to seaweed cultivation and harvesting – we have to take advantage of all these new programmes which we are putting into place.’’

Modi said that the Deep Ocean Mission, a major component of the programme, will not only look at excavating minerals from the ocean bed but also harness thermal energy from the ocean’s waters