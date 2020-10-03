Need to amplify rich history of Indian science: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Youtube/ @narendramodi)

While boosting curiosity about science among youths is important, the government also needs to amplify the “rich history” of Indian science to dispute the “lie” that “everything before modernity was superstition and dark ages”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday in an interaction with researchers and academics of Indian origin abroad.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vaishvik Bharatiya Vaigyanik Summit 2020, Modi said, “We need to amplify rich history of Indian science… For long, youngsters were fed the lie that everything before modernity was superstition and dark ages. What is at the base of all computing? It is the binary code 1 and 0. When one speaks of zero, how can we not speak of India? Zero made maths and commerce accessible to all… Inspired by our glorious past and our achievements, we are looking ahead with great hope.”

The three-week summit aims to bring out a roadmap to leverage the expertise and knowledge of global Indian researchers for addressing “emerging challenges for universal development”. The deliberation will focus on collaboration opportunities between academics and scientists in India and abroad.

During his address, Modi highlighted the work done in indigenous vaccine production. The incumbent government, he said, has taken steps to break “inertia in the system and boost scientific innovation”.

“The long break in vaccine introduction was broken in 2014. Four new vaccines were introduced into our immunisation programme. This includes an indigenously developed rota vaccine… Our vaccine developers have been active and competitive during the pandemic,” he said.

He also referred to India’s major missions on supercomputing and cyber physical systems.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.