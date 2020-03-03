Need of the hour to have sober conversations: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo)

A mix of ideologies, identities and history with business, politics and strategy can create a very “potent cocktail” and the need of the hour is to have sober conversations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Addressing a conference, the minister said India’s growing capacity to contribute to the global discourse and make a difference to international outcomes has been demonstrated over the last few years.

Talking about key challenges globally, the minister said that after a generation of extolling the virtues of globalisation, the world is now facing polarised debates on so many issues.

“Not only has the landscape become more difficult but the very articulation of interests has come under challenge. Competition is not just among States but often within them, reflecting the tension between the older order and the emerging one,” he said.

