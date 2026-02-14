‘Need modern office as nation moves ahead’: Cabinet resolution on PMO shift to Seva Teerth

The Union Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi, has adopted a resolution on shifting of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to Seva Teerth and and key ministries to ‘Kartavya Bhavans’, stating that for a developed future, a modern, technological and environmentally-friendly office was needed, moving away from the colonial-era North and South Blocks “which were constructed to keep India in chains”.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters the Cabinet meeting held on Friday (February 13) was the last one at the South Block. “… This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then of an independent India,” the resolution said, adding that Cabinets, formed under the leadership of 16 PMs, took significant decisions from the structure.