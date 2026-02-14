‘Need modern office as nation moves ahead’: Cabinet resolution on PMO shift to Seva Teerth

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters the Cabinet meeting held on Friday (February 13) was the last one at the South Block.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 07:34 PM IST
seva teerthPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared photos of his visit to Seva Teerth. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Union Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi, has adopted a resolution on shifting of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to Seva Teerth and and key ministries to ‘Kartavya Bhavans’, stating that for a developed future, a modern, technological and environmentally-friendly office was needed, moving away from the colonial-era North and South Blocks “which were constructed to keep India in chains”.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters the Cabinet meeting held on Friday (February 13) was the last one at the South Block. “… This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then of an independent India,” the resolution said, adding that Cabinets, formed under the leadership of 16 PMs, took significant decisions from the structure.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

It said, “… Here, India’s successes were celebrated, failures were assessed, and strong and major decisions were taken to deal with crises and challenges… It is the result of everyone’s efforts that, emerging from economic challenges and crises, today India stands as a confident nation.”

It said from South Block “the reform express received encouragement” as decisions on DBT, Swachh Bharat, campaigns related to welfare of the poor, Digital India and GST took shape. “From here, courageous and sensitive decisions of social justice such as bringing down the wall of Article 370 and making a law against triple talaq were taken. From here the decisions of surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor were also taken, through which India gave a clear message of its firm and confident security policy to the world,” it said.

Must Read | Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi

“Today, the country is moving forward with the resolve of a developed future. For this, there was a need for a modern, technological and environmentally-friendly office. A workspace that increases the productivity of every karmayogi working here and encourages his resolve of service.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement