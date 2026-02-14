‘Need modern office as nation moves ahead’: Cabinet resolution on PMO shift to Seva Teerth

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi, has adopted a resolution on shifting of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to Seva Teerth and and key ministries to ‘Kartavya Bhavans’, stating that for a developed future, a modern, technological and environmentally-friendly office was needed, moving away from the colonial-era North and South Blocks “which were constructed to keep India in chains”.
I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters the Cabinet meeting held on Friday (February 13) was the last one at the South Block. “… This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then of an independent India,” the resolution said, adding that Cabinets, formed under the leadership of 16 PMs, took significant decisions from the structure.
It said, “… Here, India’s successes were celebrated, failures were assessed, and strong and major decisions were taken to deal with crises and challenges… It is the result of everyone’s efforts that, emerging from economic challenges and crises, today India stands as a confident nation.”
It said from South Block “the reform express received encouragement” as decisions on DBT, Swachh Bharat, campaigns related to welfare of the poor, Digital India and GST took shape. “From here, courageous and sensitive decisions of social justice such as bringing down the wall of Article 370 and making a law against triple talaq were taken. From here the decisions of surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor were also taken, through which India gave a clear message of its firm and confident security policy to the world,” it said.
“Today, the country is moving forward with the resolve of a developed future. For this, there was a need for a modern, technological and environmentally-friendly office. A workspace that increases the productivity of every karmayogi working here and encourages his resolve of service.”
