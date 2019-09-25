Need mass movement for science and technology, says Harsh Vardhan

Announcing the fifth edition of the India International Science Festival, Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday said the endeavour of the annual festival is to take scientific research out of laboratories to the people and to industries.

The festival, which will be held from November 5 to November 8 in Kolkata, is specifically aimed at children. The theme for this year’s event is RISEN — research, innovation and science empowering the nation.

“We have also incorporated a health research component to the festival this time. Just as we need a jan andolan for health, we need a similar jan andolan for science and technology to realise the Prime Minister’s vision. In all recent programmes that have been envisioned in science and technology, we try to keep a component focused on youth to increase the scientific temper in the country,” Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.

The festival will take place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Center and Science City in Kolkata.