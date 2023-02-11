scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Need law to make Big Tech share ad revenue with creators: Sushil Modi

He said that a big chunk of the advertising revenue in recent years has started going to these big tech companies that do not spend on content generation.

Newsrooms spend lakhs and lakhs of rupees on editors, reporters, anchors, cameramen... to aggregate news, verify it, and create content, Sushil Modi said in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
Need law to make Big Tech share ad revenue with creators: Sushil Modi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Asserting that “Atmanirbhar Bharat needs Atmanirbhar news industry”, BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday urged the government to bring in a law to make big tech companies such as Google and Facebook share their advertising revenue earned from news content with the organisations it [content] belongs to.

Newsrooms spend lakhs and lakhs of rupees on editors, reporters, anchors, cameramen… to aggregate news, verify it, and create content, Sushil Modi said in the Rajya Sabha. “Advertisement is their main source of income… The big tech companies do not spend money on creating content, instead display the ready-made content for free,” he said.

He said that a big chunk of the advertising revenue in recent years has started going to these big tech companies that do not spend on content generation. Sushil Modi said Google India earned Rs 24,927 crore from advertisements in 2021-22, and Facebook made Rs 16,189 crore, which, he said, was 75% more than the previous year.

“It is necessary that we ensure that big techs share the revenue with content creators,” citing the example of News Media Bargaining Code in Australia. He said, similar laws have been brought in by countries such as Canada and France, and New Zealand is also working on it. “I urge the Indian government to bring such provisions under the Digital India Act… so that Google and Facebook be forced to share advertising revenue and Indian media can be saved from economic crisis,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

Sushil Modi said that when Australia was bringing in the law, they were threatened with blackout by the big tech companies, but they brought in the law and now the Australian media is earning through revenue sharing.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 01:57 IST
Next Story

Pending assent to Bills: Chhattisgarh HC stays own order seeking Governor’s reply

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close