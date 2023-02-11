Need law to make Big Tech share ad revenue with creators: Sushil Modi

Asserting that “Atmanirbhar Bharat needs Atmanirbhar news industry”, BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday urged the government to bring in a law to make big tech companies such as Google and Facebook share their advertising revenue earned from news content with the organisations it [content] belongs to.

Newsrooms spend lakhs and lakhs of rupees on editors, reporters, anchors, cameramen… to aggregate news, verify it, and create content, Sushil Modi said in the Rajya Sabha. “Advertisement is their main source of income… The big tech companies do not spend money on creating content, instead display the ready-made content for free,” he said.

He said that a big chunk of the advertising revenue in recent years has started going to these big tech companies that do not spend on content generation. Sushil Modi said Google India earned Rs 24,927 crore from advertisements in 2021-22, and Facebook made Rs 16,189 crore, which, he said, was 75% more than the previous year.

“It is necessary that we ensure that big techs share the revenue with content creators,” citing the example of News Media Bargaining Code in Australia. He said, similar laws have been brought in by countries such as Canada and France, and New Zealand is also working on it. “I urge the Indian government to bring such provisions under the Digital India Act… so that Google and Facebook be forced to share advertising revenue and Indian media can be saved from economic crisis,” he said.

Sushil Modi said that when Australia was bringing in the law, they were threatened with blackout by the big tech companies, but they brought in the law and now the Australian media is earning through revenue sharing.