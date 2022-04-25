‘Need comradeship, not controversy’: Kerala minister after spat with AAP’s Atishi

A day after he engaged in a war of words with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi saying that the Kerala government did not send any official to visit government schools in Delhi, state education minister V Sivankutty said Monday that the state believes in “collaboration and exchange of ideas” and “comradeship” was the need of the hour, not controversy. In a statement posted on Twitter, he emphasised that no association can decide on matters related to education in the state.

Sivankutty had on Sunday responded sharply to a tweet posted by Atishi on Saturday evening in which she had stated, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

In reply, the minister had said that the Kerala government’s department of education had not sent any official to Delhi. “We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” he had tweeted.

Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA. https://t.co/Lgh6nM7yL9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) April 24, 2022

The officials who had visited Delhi were the principal and manager of two private CBSE schools in Kerala who are also office-bearers of state CBSE school associations, it was later revealed.

After the matter turned into a controversy, Sivankutty put up a fresh statement on Monday: “ ‘Officials from Kerala’ is the phrase that has been used in your tweet in response to which I clarified that the officers were not sent from Kerala government.”

“I would like to clarify that no association can take decisions on matters concerning education in Kerala. It is the people’s government that is entrusted with that responsibility here. Kerala has set a remarkable model in the field of public education. The delegation from New Delhi [which had visited Kerala last month] was also made clear about this. I firmly believe that, in this matter, what we need is not controversy, but comradeship,” Sivankutty’s latest statement said.

The minister also pointed out that the state unit of the AAP “expressed regret” over the incident after realising the mistake.