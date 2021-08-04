Need census of poor, not castes, says BJP MLC

The remarks come a day after JD(U) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the demand for a caste census and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in Patna that he is ready to lead an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister over the issue.

Accusing the “opposition and socialist parties” of playing quota politics, former Union minister and BJP Bihar MLC Sanjay Paswan Tuesday said there is a need to carry out a “census of the poor, and not of castes”. The remarks come a day after JD(U) MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the demand for a caste census and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in Patna that he is ready to lead an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister over the issue.

“Opposition and socialist parties have been desperate to play reservation politics,” Paswan told The Indian Express. “The BJP has punctured quota politics by giving 10 per cent EWS category. Those asking for caste census are probably looking for a bigger number of OBC and EBC so that they can engage more in reservation politics,”

“Let us first put a criteria of who is poor and then count them across caste and religious lines,” he said. “There is no need for a caste census.” Paswan, however, disagreed with his party colleagues that caste census is fraught with the danger of causing social discord.