Nearly 90 birds dead in 2 days, Andhra Pradesh steps up fight against bird flu

Following nearly 90 avian influenza deaths and several more cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu. This comes amid rising concerns among poultry farmers and state authorities.

Bird flu: Bird deaths reported across two districts

Officials confirmed that around 40 birds died on Saturday, followed by 50 deaths on Sunday, PTI reported. The initial cases were detected in Annamayya district, from where the Animal Husbandry Department sent out samples for testing for avian influenza. Several cases were reported from Chittoor district as well.

Samples collected from chicken deaths from Annamayya and Chittoor districts were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The NIHSAD confirmed the avian influenza cases on February 8, 2026.