Nearly 90 birds dead in 2 days, Andhra Pradesh steps up fight against bird flu

Bird flu virus: Farmers in the affected regions have been advised to adopt strict biosecurity practices.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readFeb 9, 2026 07:18 PM IST
bird fluAround 40 birds died on Saturday, followed by 50 deaths on Sunday. (Credits: Unsplash)
Following nearly 90 avian influenza deaths and several more cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu. This comes amid rising concerns among poultry farmers and state authorities.

Bird flu: Bird deaths reported across two districts

Officials confirmed that around 40 birds died on Saturday, followed by 50 deaths on Sunday, PTI reported. The initial cases were detected in Annamayya district, from where the Animal Husbandry Department sent out samples for testing for avian influenza. Several cases were reported from Chittoor district as well.

Samples collected from chicken deaths from Annamayya and Chittoor districts were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The NIHSAD confirmed the avian influenza cases on February 8, 2026.

Also Read | What happens to the body when you are affected by bird flu?

Bird flu news: Rapid Response Teams deployed

“The government is acting with utmost alertness, and Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to contain avian influenza cases identified in Ammagaripalli and Puttavaripalli villages of Sodam mandal in Annamayya district,” the Animal Husbandry Minister, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, said in a press release.

Movement of birds in and out of the infected zones has been restricted to prevent any spread.

“Rapid Response Teams were deployed in the affected areas, and culling operations were carried out under the supervision of district collectors, with coordination among the Animal Husbandry, Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, and Health departments,” added Atchannaidu, as per PTI.

Bird flu India: Advice and Precautions

Atchannaidu has asked the public not to panic and said that the virus mainly affects birds. He also said that the eggs are safe to eat and that properly cooked chicken poses no risk to humans. According to the minister, bird culling was undetaken in two farms on Sunday.

Also Read | Bird flu: What WHO says about eating chicken, eggs

Farmers in the affected regions have been advised to adopt strict biosecurity practices and report any unusual or sudden bird deaths without delay.

Story continues below this ad

Bird flu symptoms: Awareness and symptoms to look out for

The avian influenza mainly spreads among domestic birds, such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys. The virus spreads only via direct contact with infected birds, virus-contaminated surfaces, and air near the infected area. The most common signs and symptoms in humans is fever, cough, sore throat, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and severe respiratory illness, according to the US CDC. Bird flu causes an influenza-like illness that ranges from mild to severe.

Bird flu in Tamil Nadu: High alerts issued followed by mass crow deaths

On February 6, 2026, the Tamil Nadu issued a high alert after mass crow deaths. The state has intensified surveillance of crows, migratory birds, and poultry. It has mandated the burning or deep burial of all dead birds to prevent any outbreak of avian influenza.

