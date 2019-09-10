Nearly 72 years later, hope for a ‘home’ for Sindhi migrants

Nearly 72 years after they fled west Pakistan in the course of Partition and made refugee camps across Maharashtra their home, relief is finally around the corner for descendants of Sindhi migrants, as the state Cabinet on Monday gave plans for the redevelopment of these age-old low-rise colonies a boost.

The Cabinet set up a ministerial sub-committee under Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil to formulate rules for the regularisation of an accommodation where the migrant family has illegally transferred the same to a third party. While the government, which has been overseeing the maintenance of these settlements since 1971, has started giving citizenships and ownership rights of homes to families residing in these colonies, sources said that the non-regularisation of accommodations, where the benefit was illegally transferred, was coming in the way of the redevelopment of such colonies.

About 30 lakh Sindhi migrants had settled in 31 refugee camps across the state. Sources said that most buildings were now in derelict condition. Their redevelopment, officials added, had become necessary for safety reasons.

Once regularisation is carried out, sources said that the initial proposal is to redevelop five such settlements in Mumbai. These five colonies collectively occupy 280 acres with the camps in Mulund and Sion Koliwada — spread over 100 acre each — being the largest. Around 60 acres is occupied by the Sindhi camp in Chembur and 10 acres each by the Thakkar Bappa Colony (Chembur), and the Wadia Trust Estate Refugee Camp in Kurla.

A total of 5,000 families reside in these settlements, sources said. The plan is to redevelop these colonies on the lines of the redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate chawls in central Mumbai, where a floor space index of 5 has been extended for the revamp. The chawl residents have been promised bigger sized apartments on ownership basis.

For the redevelopment plans to proceed, the state will first have to take over these land from the Centre. While the maintenance of the colonies was vested in the state in 1971, the ownership continues to be with the Centre.

On Monday, the state also accorded citizenship to 23 people who had emigrated from Pakistan. An official communication stated that the beneficiaries were from Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur districts.