‘Nearly 6k cops got Covid while on duty, 62 succumbed’

During the Covid-19 pandemic, close to 6,000 policemen got infected while on duty and 62 of them succumbed to the infection, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja informed the Gujarat Assembly on Monday.

The Home Minister shared the figures during the Question Hour when BJP MLA from Surat West constituency Purnesh Modi posed a query. In reply, Jadeja said that Gujarat police — right from the level of Director General of Police to a constable — displayed the best performance during the pandemic, especially in work related to maintenance of law and order during the lockdown and curfew.

Jadeja added that the High Court has noted Gujarat police’s performance in its observations.

According to Jadeja, over 1.35 lakh personnel, including police jawans, home guards and gram rakshak dal jawans, were involed in pandemic- related duties in the state and 5,966 of them got infected. Of them, 62 succumbed to the infection and the process was on to give compensation of Rs 25 lakh to their families.