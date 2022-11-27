Nearly 300 Kuki-Chin-Mizo refugees from Bangladesh flee military-insurgent conflict, cross international border into Mizoram

Nearly 300 Kuki-Chin-Mizo immigrants who fled the recent conflict between the military and ethnic insurgents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of neighbouring Bangladesh, have taken shelter in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, officials said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official of the state government said while 272 Bangladesh nationals fled armed conflict earlier and sought shelter in Mizoram, 21 more came Friday night.

“They have taken shelter in Parva village, close to the international border, where they were given accommodation by the local community. Some NGOs and the Border Security Force (BSF) are providing humanitarian aid supplied by the state government,” the official informed.

No further influx was reported Sunday. However, the official declined to comment if any steps were taken by the administration to stop further influx and said the issue is being handled by the BSF.

Last Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a meeting on the issue and expressed sympathy for the refugees from Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities. He also announced to provide them with “temporary shelter, food and other relief as per the convenience of the state government.”

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) sprawl across 13,000 sq km area in Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban districts of Bangladesh and share boundaries with Mizoram on its eastern side, Tripura on the northern side, and with Myanmar on the south and south-eastern front.

Mizoram shares a 318 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Mizoram is already sheltering over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar who sought refuge in the state after a military coup in the Southeast Asian nation in February last year.