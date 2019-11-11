Nearly 3.5 lakh security personnel in J&K, Ladakh

The total number of security personnel in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is nearly 3.5 lakh, senior Army sources have told The Indian Express. This is the number of security personnel in the region since August 5, when the government decided to bifurcate the erstwhile state of J&K and scrap its special status.

Though the Army officially does not share the actual number of troops in the two Union Territories, sources said the number is much lower than what Pakistan claims at various international forums. The neighbouring country, sources said, has been trying to “sensationalise” the matter by claiming that India has 9 lakh troops in the region.

According to the sources, there are 2.3 lakh security personnel from the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces in the “hinterland” in the Union Territories and an additional 1.13 lakh personnel along the Line of Control.

Army sources also said there isn’t a “massive mismatch” in the strength of Indian and Pakistan troops along the Line of Control. Pakistan, the sources said, have nearly 90,000 personnel along the LoC as compared to 1.12 lakh Indian troops.

Of the 90,000 Pakistani soldiers, 28,000 belong to the infantry and are stationed opposite Indian Army’s 15 and 16 Corps, they said. Sources said there are over 2,000 troops of Pakistani special forces along the LoC, which is “much more” than what India has. Pakistan uses them to push terrorists into India.