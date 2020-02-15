Near Japan coast: Third Indian on cruise ship tests positive for virus

A medical worker takes a break, in Wuhan. (Reuters) A medical worker takes a break, in Wuhan. (Reuters)

ONE MORE Indian national on the cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian embassy said on Friday. Earlier, two Indians had tested positive.

The Indian embassy, however, said it is in touch with all three Indians, who are crew members of the ship, and reported that their condition is improving and is stable.

“1 more Indian crew member on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVID?19 and hospitalised for treatment. Earlier, 2 more Indian nationals had tested positive. @IndianEmbTokyo is in contact with all 3, whose conditions are stable and improving,” the Indian embassy in Tokyo tweeted.

The Diamond Princess Cruise ship, which is currently docked off the coast of Yokohama, has 3,711 people on board, including 132 crew members and six passengers who are Indian nationals.

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500, while the confirmed cases jumped to nearly 65,000, health officials said Friday.

The quarantine was conducted as one passenger who had disembarked at Hong Kong on January 25 was found to be infected with coronavirus on February 1. Taking into account the maximum incubation period of 14 days for the coronavirus, the Japanese government quarantined the cruise ship at Yokohama for two weeks.

During this period, the passengers have been kept under monitoring and requested to remain restricted to their rooms. They have been provided with protective masks, medicines, and necessary supplies, including water and food, regular phone and Internet services. Some quarantine officers have been deputed by the Japanese government on the ship, including doctors to attend to the needs of guests, as and when required.

“We understand that once the quarantine is over, everyone leaving the ship will be screened for temperature and other symptoms related to n-coronavirus infection. Thereafter, people will be free to go to a place of their choice…” a source said.