NDTV, The Week journalists get IPI award

The International Press Institute (IPI) India on Saturday announced the Award for Excellence in Journalism for this year to Sreenivasan Jain and Mariyam Alavi NDTV and Lakshmi Subramanian and Bhanu Praksh Chandra of The Week, according to a media release issued by IPI.

Jain and Alavi won the award for a report on exposure of the untruthfulness of cases of forcible conversion registered against young men belonging to Muslim community who had married Hindu women in Uttar Pradesh in the name of ‘love jihad’, the release stated.

In the print category, Subramanian and Chandra’s report tracing Indians, especially women, trapped in refugee camps in the civil war-torn regions of Syria and Iraq was selected for the award, it stated.

These awards, along with those of last year, will be presented soon, the release said.

The Excellence in Journalism Award 2020 had been awarded to Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express for her exclusive reports on the working of the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha election which exposed the divide in the Commission and the unusual tardiness when it came to dealing with poll code violations.

The award ceremony could not be conducted due to restrictions on public functions necessitated due to Covid-19 conditions.