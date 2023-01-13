scorecardresearch
NDTV says president, other senior execs resign

NDTV's chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, also quit, resignations that come after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board in December.

NDTV president Suparna Singh is said to have resigned. (Photo: Twitter@Suparna_Singh)
New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday that some more of its senior executives, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of the Indian broadcaster.

That was also when the Roys sold most of their stake in NDTV to the Adani Group, giving the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerates control of the broadcaster four months after it launched a takeover attempt.

NDTV made several failed times to block the takeover, citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate’s takeover had stoked fears over the freedom of the press among some journalists and led to Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor at NDTV, resigning soon after Adani acquired its stake.

While announcing the latest set of resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing, said, “The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.”

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
