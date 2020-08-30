As rainfall intensifies in Vidarbha, 4 NDRF teams airlifted to Nagpur

NDRF teams from Pune will be deployed to Nagpur. (Source: NDRF)

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted from Pune to Nagpur as a preemptive measure in view of the evolving rainfall situation in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

“In view of evolving situation in districts of Vidarbha division, four teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Pune to Nagpur. These teams will be deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively. These four teams are in addition to the one team already deployed for flood water rescue operation in Nagpur District,” said Sachchidanand Gawade, Second-in-Command of the 5th Battalion of the NDRF.

These NDRF teams are being airlifted by and Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft from Pune IAF base around noon Sunday.

Since the last week of July when the southwest monsoon intensified in Maharashtra, the Pune-headquartered 5th Battalion of the NDRF has deployed 15 of its teams in western and coastal parts of the state, and one team in Nagpur.

Each model team of the NDRF includes specialist search and rescue groups comprising engineering, technical and electrical experts, along with staff dog squads and paramedics. In cases where specific requirements arise, teams are reconfigured.

