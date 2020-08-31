NDRF, Army continue relief work in inundated areas of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, three NDRF teams rescued and evacuated people from flood-affected areas of Bhandara district while two teams did the same in Chandrapur. (Express photo)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army’s engineering and medical teams continued rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh overnight.

On Monday, three NDRF teams rescued and evacuated people from flood-affected areas of Bhandara district while two teams did the same in Chandrapur. These five teams are from the Pune-headquartered 5th Battalion of the NDRF.

In Madhya Pradesh, too, teams from the 11th Battalion of the NDRF undertook relief missions in flood-affected districts.

On Sunday, four rescue teams of the NDRF and one team of the Indian Army were airlifted from Pune for Nagpur due to the evolving heavy rainfall and flood situation in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. These teams were in addition to the one NDRF team and Army columns from local formations, which had started relief and rescue efforts a day before.

A press statement from the Southern Command of the Indian Army said, “With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow of water in various rivers, a number of areas in Nagpur district of Maharashtra and Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh have been inundated. The Southern Command has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams at the request of the civil administration to assist in flood affected areas.”

At least 10 flood relief teams from the Guards Regimental Centre at Kamptee and three engineer task forces from College of Military Engineering Pune have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Kuhi tehsil of Nagpur district. The columns are assisting the civil administration in rescue of local villagers stranded in submerged areas of Kuhi and in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas.

“Army troops at the Kamptee Cantonment were activated to rescue local residents stranded due to the release of large amount of water into Kanhan River. Aid was provided to residents in Gora Bazaar, Chhoti Ajni, Oothkhana and Godown areas,” the statement said.

Army troops also provided cooked meals to stranded village residents in and around Kamptee cantonment. Tanks of drinking water were provided in the villages. Medical teams of army doctors and nursing assistants have also been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to local residents being evacuated from flood-prone areas.

In Madhya Pradesh, as many as 30 Army flood relief teams from various Army formations in the state have been deployed along with 10 engineer task forces for flood relief and rescue operations in Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen districts. At least 100 civilians have been rescued from the flood-prone areas in coordination with the Indian Air Force. Rescued civilians who have been moved to safety were provided medical aid and food packets.

