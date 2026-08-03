3.9 lakh cases pending, Centre tells states to set up special courts for drug crimes

With about 3.96 lakh cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act pending across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states and Union Territories to set up exclusive courts for narcotics-related cases. The direction came after the MHA was informed in a meeting that 22 states are yet to set up special NDPS courts.

In the last six months, the Union Home Ministry has held multiple meetings with chief secretaries and home secretaries of states and UTs on the establishment of special NDPS courts to tackle the heavy pendency of cases.

In a meeting held last month, it was found that Punjab has about 60,000 pending NDPS cases, yet no exclusive special court. “It was suggested by the MHA that five special NDPS courts be set up in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Sangrur,” a source said.

“Kerala was said to have about 50,000 pending cases and only two special courts against a suggested nine courts. Officials from Odisha, which has about 17,000 pending cases, said at the meeting that eight special courts would be established this year and seven during 2027-28,” the source said.

Explained | Why Punjab is turning to methadone to supplement its fight against drug addiction

At the meeting, the Narcotics Control Bureau made a presentation on special NDPS courts and on steps needed to fast-track NDPS Act trials. “The NCB informed that only 65 special courts were currently functioning across India to exclusively deal with matters relating to the NDPS Act,” the source said.

In the meeting, it was mentioned that the Supreme Court was concerned about delays in narcotics case trials. “Officials discussed that cases of organised (drugs-related) crimes often involved multiple accused, witnesses and counsel – leading to lengthy examinations and cross-examinations. So, additional courts are required instead of burdening regular courts,” the source added.

All states and UTs were asked to submit a status report to the Home Ministry on setting up exclusive NDPS courts in compliance with Supreme Court directions. Officials of MHA and NCB were asked to organise a meeting with registrars of high courts of states where large numbers of NDPS cases are pending, the source said.

Story continues below this ad

Setting up special NDPS courts and pushing for speedy trials is a part of the Union government’s strategy to strengthen the fight against drug-trafficking and substance abuse over the next three years. “During the discussion, it was suggested that pre-trial conferences could be considered by trial courts – on the lines of proceedings in constitutional cases before the Supreme Court where timelines are fixed and parties are asked to adhere to those,” the source said.

Between 2004 and 2014, there were 1,73,000 narco cases in which 1,95,000 arrests were made. “From 2014 to 2026, cases registered climbed up to 8,75,000 and 10,97,000 people were arrested,” an official said.

State-wise, the pendency numbers are steep. Tamil Nadu was found to have about 15,000 pending cases and just five special courts. Officials from the state said that six more special NDPS courts have been proposed. Karnataka, with about 15,000 pending cases and three special courts, was advised to set up more special courts, while Madhya Pradesh, with about 14,000 pending cases and no special court, was asked to urgently establish six NDPS courts (in Indore, Bhopal, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rewa and Singrauli), the source said.

West Bengal, with about 11,000 pending cases, doesn’t have a single exclusive court for narcotics matters. It was suggested that six special courts be set up in areas like Kolkata, Howrah, East Bardhaman, Barasat and Berhampore.

Story continues below this ad

In Himachal Pradesh, there are around 11,000 pending cases and yet no special court. “State officials said that there was a proposal for setting up five special courts, but it was not accepted by the high court yet. The MHA asked them to send the proposal to the high court again,” the source added.

During the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre in June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “We are geographically situated between the Death Triangle and the Death Crescent. Drug-traffickers have made our fight even more challenging by adopting advanced methods. Along with drug-trafficking, organised crime, narco-terror financing and the funding of cross-border terrorist networks, this problem has also evolved into an evolving narco-terrorism ecosystem. For the internal security of our country, the protection of our economy, and the future of our youth generation, we must achieve complete victory over this menace.”