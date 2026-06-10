NDA turns 12 today, meets to mark Narenra Modi crossing Jawaharlal Nehru stint

Leaders of NDA constituents will meet at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi Wednesday to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching a personal milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, bettering the record of Jawaharlal Nehru.

On Wednesday, Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office as Prime Minister, one more than the 4,398 days of Nehru as a directly elected Prime Minister who entered office on May 13, 1952 and served until his death on May 27, 1964. The 1952 general election was the first since Independence when Nehru was chosen Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, BJP president Nitin Nabin said, “These 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s leadership have been underlined by Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan (trust, development and public welfare). This era will be recorded in history as one of Bharat’s economic empowerment, of the rise in its honour and respect on the global stage. We believe and can say with pride that we have fulfilled our sankalp (resolve)… with a new thought process, a collective commitment and collective dreams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the nation forward.”