NDA to win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls next year: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will clinch more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly elections due next year and those trying to create a divide between the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP will be in trouble.

Addressing a state council meeting of the JD(U), the party’s national president recalled the 2010 assembly polls and said, “Skeptics doubted that we will get majority (in the 2010 assembly polls). We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year.” Asserting the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in good health, he said, “There are many who think there is ghachpach (something amiss) in our alliance. It is not so. Those trying to do ghachpach are going to be in trouble, let me assure you.”

He lashed out at his detractors, claiming some “lacking political acumen” were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him. “Many of them have shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP,” PTI quoted the Bihar CM as saying. “I would advise my party spokesmen, do not get drawn into all this… Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)