NDA to hold passing out parade for 217 cadets today

The convocation ceremony was held at the Habibullah Hall of the Academy and Dr Nitin R Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, who was the chief guest, congratulated the cadets for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work.

The National Defence Academy on Saturday will hold the passing out parade for 217 cadets of the 139th course, who received their degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the convocation on Friday.

The passing out parade will be reviewed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

The 217 passing out cadets included 49 cadets in the science stream, 113 cadets in computer science stream and 55 cadets in arts stream. Twelve cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees. The fourth batch of BTech course, comprising 45 naval cadets and 35 Air Force cadets, also received course completion certificates. They will continue the fourth year of their BTech curriculum at their respective service academies.

Cadet Quartermaster Sergeant Arkshit Kapoor won the Commandant’s Silver medal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Trophy for standing first in science stream. Squadron Cadet Captain Parul Yadav won the Commandant’s Silver medal and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Trophy for standing first in computer science stream.

Battalion Cadet Adjutant Dhananjay Jasrotia bagged the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Trophy for standing first in Arts Stream and Squadron Cadet Captain Sawan Maan won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Admiral OS Dawson’s Trophy for standing first in BTech stream.

Army Commander meets award-winning cadets

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen C P Mohanty interacted with the award winning cadets on Friday at Southern Command headquarters. “The Army Commander congratulated the cadets them for their hard work and dedication towards training. He also called upon all cadets and said they should continue to train harder and strive for excellence and prepare to serve the nation as commissioned officers soon,” a press release stated.

The cadets who met Lt Gen Mohanty were Battalion Cadet Captain Anirudh Singh, Division Cadet Captain Somay Badola, Battalion Cadet Captain Anmol along with Academy Cadet Captain ACC Utkarsh Sharma and Academy Cadet Adjutant Mukul Thakur.

