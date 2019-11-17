NDA ‘one big family’, shouldn’t get unsettled by small differences: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should not get unsettled by “small differences” while several BJP allies attending an alliance meeting Sunday called for a mechanism to improve coordination, news agency PTI reported.

On the day its Maharashtra pre-poll ally Shiv Sena skipped the NDA meet, PM Modi is learnt to have described the alliance as “one big family” with different ideologies.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted: “Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor.”

The meeting, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s working president JP Nadda, was called for better floor management and coordination during the winter session, beginning on Monday.

Several NDA allies, including newly appointed LJP president Chirag Paswan, called for the appointment of a convener to sort out differences, according to PTI.

“I personally felt the absence of Shiv Sena in the meeting today, it was one of the oldest allies of NDA. It’s a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party,” Paswan said.

He said what happened between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra could have been avoided if there would have been better coordination among NDA allies.

“But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen,” he said.

“An NDA convener or a coordination committee should be formed for better understanding among allies,” said the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, a key NDA constituent in Bihar. The LJP has previously announced that unlike last time, it will not fight Jharkhand Assembly election in alliance with BJP and contest separately.

According to PTI sources, Apna Dal, JD(U) and a few allies from the north-eastern states also made similar suggestions.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP over sharing of chief minister’s post after the two allies won a comfortable majority in last month’s assembly polls. Sena’s lone minister in the Modi government, Arvind Sawant, resigned his post on November 11.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi today said Shiv Sena MPs would be allotted seats on the Opposition side in both houses of the Parliament. The Winter session of the Parliament begins from Monday.

Pralhad Joshi said the decision has been taken as the lone Sena minister had resigned and the party was “working out” alliance with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

“Shiv Sena’s minister has resigned from the NDA government…they are not attending today’s NDA meeting and working out an alliance with the Congress and the NCP. So it is natural that they will be allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses,” PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

with PTI inputs