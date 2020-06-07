NDA set to resume academic sessions tomorrow

The process of selection of the fresh batch of the NDA through the Service Selection Board and Union Public Service Commission is yet to be completed The process of selection of the fresh batch of the NDA through the Service Selection Board and Union Public Service Commission is yet to be completed

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is set to resume academic sessions, which were suspended on March 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to officials, while strict norms have been put in place for the conduct of classes, the strength attending each session has been divided into two, to further ensure distancing.

Officials said the academic sessions are set to resume on Monday and a daily timetable for cadets has been issued. One of the key features of the timetable is staggered timings for various activities within a squadron where time slots have been allotted to cadets from different academic terms.

“Since the beginning, the activities where common spaces are shared, are being done in staggered timings. Now the conduct of academic sessions will also be done in the same manner. Each class of say 30 students is being divided into two. When the first subgroup attends the lecture, the other half will stay back in the cabin and complete the online learning module of the subject. At every step it will be ensured that distancing norms are strictly adhered to,” said an officer.

“The NDA campus is a huge entity. Cadets, a large number of military and civilian officers, staff and their families reside on the campus. Social distancing, other safety norms have been put in place since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic,” another officer said.

Officials said that during this entire period, cadets were being closely monitored for any symptoms of Covid-19 by their divisional officers, seniors, and civilian instructors. Visitors have not been permitted, be it parents or general populace. These precautionary measures will continue in coming days. Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from NDA, India’s premier tri-services training academy, after completion of three years of training. They continue with one more year of training at the academies of their respective forces, including Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. This year, the passing out cadets are directly being sent to their respective academies instead of going home for a break.

The process of selection of the fresh batch of the NDA through the Service Selection Board and Union Public Service Commission is yet to be completed. The schedule for this term’s process is awaited, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd