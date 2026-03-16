NDA says govt making huge investment in Railways; Need better facilities, Opposition responds

Participating in the debate, BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram claimed the railway network is going through a massive modernisation process. (Image generated using AI)

The Opposition members on Monday appealed to the government to improve basic facilities in the Railways, but the NDA members praised the government for the “huge” investment that led to expansion of railway network and gave a boost to infrastructure.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demand for grants for the Railway Ministry, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil said the government should concentrate on improving the basic issues in Railways rather than giving attention to the “showpieces”. He also urged the trains discontinued during the Covid pandemic be restarted.

Congress MP Adoor Prakash said the CAG, in its reports, has highlighted more than 1 lakh complaints about the non-availability of water on trains. “Government should give more attention to such issues… Passenger comfort continues to be neglected,” said Prakash.