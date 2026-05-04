NDA retains Puducherry, but lottery kingpin’s son, Vijay’s TVK spring surprises

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s AINRC-led NDA crossed the majority mark on Monday, securing another term in office in the 30-member Assembly and giving the ruling alliance a clear enough verdict in a Union Territory famous for narrow margins and restless loyalties.

The majority mark was 16, and live reports placed the NDA past that line, with AINRC remaining the principal pillar of the alliance and the BJP adding crucial support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Puducherry voters, saying the people had granted the NDA “another term in office”, and praised NDA workers for staying among the people and explaining the alliance’s “vision and track record”.