Presidential polls: NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu to file nomination today

Droupadi Murmu will Friday file her nomination for the presidential election as a candidate for the ruling NDA coalition. This morning, Murmu was seen departing from Odisha Bhavan to Parliament, where she will file her nomination papers.

On Thursday, Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda in the national capital.

In a brief statement before her departure for the national capital from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Murmu had said, “I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18.”

From the Santhal community in Odisha, the 64-year-old was named the presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday night, hours after former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was declared the joint nominee of major Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC and NCP.

Murmu’s election is almost certain given that the numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA. Her candidature, announced by Nadda following a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, appeared to have put some of the Opposition parties in a spot, especially the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which draws its electoral strength from tribal votes.