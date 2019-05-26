NDA partners played crucial role in polls: Devendra Fadnavis

The alliance partners supporting the BJP played a crucial role in the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Advertising

After a meeting with state allies at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, Fadnavis told mediapersons: “Maharashtra’s performance in 2019 polls was magnificent. I attribute the success to the hard work of all the workers and leaders of NDA constituents.”

Praising allies like Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (A) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the CM said: “Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president Mahadev Jankar supported the BJP wholeheartedly. They helped in projecting a unified face in the elections.”

He also emphasised how the cadre buried their differences to work together to ensure the return of the NDA government. The meeting was also attended by senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar.

Advertising

Later, Fadnavis accompanied Thackeray and his son Aaditya to the Central Hall of Parliament, where Narendra Modi was elected as the NDA leader.

“The BJP may have got absolute mandate. But it wants to convey that it will continue to share power,” a party leader said.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said, “The Sena-BJP relations should not be perceived through the prism of elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have retained good relationship with Uddhav Thackeray. The Sena leadership, too, has reciprocated and worked to strengthen the relationship between the two parties.”