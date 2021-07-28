NDA MPs ask PM to implement OBC, EWS reservation in all-India quota of medical education

A delegation of NDA MPs from the OBC category Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all-India quota of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and JD(U)’s RCP Singh were part of the delegation.

In the letter submitted to Modi, the MPs said that as per the provisions of NEET, both state-run and private medical and dental colleges “are required to give up 15 per cent of the total number of seats in diploma and undergraduate courses and 50 per cent in post-graduate courses against All India quota and they can be availed by candidates from across the country’’.

“Notably, as per the Constitutional scheme of things, the said quota of All India seats is further subject to SC, ST, OBC and EWS reservation criterion. However, the candidates from the OBC category have been denied reservation under the all-India quota,” says the letter.

“PM Narendra Modiji has been sensitive to the inclusion of the marginalised in the mainstream. MPs today submitted to the PM a latter seeking intervention in quota for OBC candidates under all-India quota in NEET entrance exams… The MPs have thus requested Modiji to take necessary measures and implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates against the All-India quota for undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate courses,’’ Environment Minister Yadav said in a series of tweets Wednesday.