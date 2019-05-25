NDA meets today to re-elect Modi as PM, swearing-in next week

A day after the BJP-led NDA was swept back to power in a landslide, the process for the formation of a new government began Friday with the Union Cabinet recommending dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the BJP to a historic victory, met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed his resignation which was accepted.

The newly elected NDA MPs will meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as their leader, allowing him to approach the President to stake claim to government formation.

The MPs will meet in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5 pm where Modi is likely to address them. BJP leaders said the re-election will be a mere formality since Modi had been declared as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.

The Cabinet meeting was followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the Parliament Annexe building. The ministers passed a resolution thanking Modi for leading the coalition to a massive win.

The BJP emerged a clear winner, bagging 303 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the outgoing Lok Sabha, the BJP had 282 seats. The NDA won nearly 350 seats.

Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister may also visit his constituency, Varanasi, to thank voters. He won with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

When he became Prime Minister in 2014, Modi had invited heads of eight neighbouring countries for his swearing-in ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, departing from the tradition of conducting it in the grand Durbar Hall.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and formation of the new House will be initiated once the Election Commissioners meet the President to hand over the list of newly-elected members.