NDA legislator named in 10 FIRs as Muzaffarpur ‘land-grab’ probe widens

In the eye of a controversy involving charges of forcible demolition of houses and boundary walls in Muzaffarpur with the intention to grab land, LJP (RV) MLA Amit Kumar Ranu has found himself in fresh trouble now.

The latest allegations against the Belsand legislator – he has been named in 10 FIRs in as many days – come from a retired government official who has accused Ranu of fraudulently transferring 70 decimals of his ancestral land using forged documents. The official has filed a complaint in this regard.

On August 23, Bihar Police had searched the residence of Ranu in connection with the case reported from Muzaffarpur’s Ahiyapur.

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Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, “The latest FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed on August 29 alleged that 70 decimals (one decimal is equal to 0.01 acres) of the complainant’s khetiani and ancestral land were first transferred through a purported agreement. That mutation was subsequently secured in the name of one Krishna Nandan Paswan of Vaishali’s Sadar police station using forged documents.”

According to the officer, the land was subsequently registered and mutated in the names of the MLA’s brother Sonu Kumar alias Abhinav, and two others.

The revenue employee concerned allegedly confirmed to the investigators that incorrect documents had been used in the process.

“Two proceedings seeking cancellation of the mutation had been filed before the Muzaffarpur land deputy collector,” the officer said, adding that apart from the Belsand MLA, his brother Sonu, and two others, the FIR also names the circle employees, a revenue employee, and then circle officer.

‘House razed, land forcibly occupied

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In another case registered on the complaint of a woman on August 28, the officer said, “She alleged that a forged sale deed relating to her husband’s land at Paigambarpur Kolhua was prepared on August 26, 2022, showing a valuation of Rs 35 lakh. The document allegedly recorded payment through a bank cheque, although, according to the complainant, the amount was never credited to either her or her husband’s account.”

She had purportedly accused Rahul Thakur, Ujjwal Kumar Pandey, Kartik Kumar, MLA Ranu, his brother Sonu and others of acting in concert. She alleged that six rooms of her house in Bairia were demolished and the land forcibly occupied.

SSP Mishra said so far, 28 FIRs have been registered across Ahiyapur, Brahmapura, Kachchi-Pakki (Sadar) and Belsand police stations, with seven people arrested.

During the investigation, police also seized the bulldozer allegedly used in the August 20 operation. Its operator cum owner was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

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According to allegations, on August 20, more than 50 people, who had arrived in SUVs and motorcycles with a bulldozer in tow, had demolished existing constructions at a plot in Ahiyapur. One of the vehicles allegedly carried a board of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Ranu is an MLA from the party.

An FIR lodged on one Prahlad Kumar’s complaint alleged that the accused threatened to bury people in pits dug by the bulldozer and said they could stay on the land only after paying money to a “Boss”, identified in the complaint as Sonu.

Police initially arrested two men called Sumit Kumar Srivastava and Sunny Singh. Two others were later arrested from the MLA’s office in a joint operation by Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi police.

Police had earlier searched the MLA’s Bairia residence after obtaining a court warrant against him and his brother. The search, according to police, yielded partnership-agreement papers, bank-account details, vehicle documents and a signed blank stamp paper dated 2017. The SSP had said investigators were examining possible document forgery and links with an organised land-related group.

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Ranu, however, said nothing incriminating was found at his residence and maintained that the disputed land did not belong to him or his family.

The MLA also alleged that the police action was politically motivated.

SSP Mishra said, “After proper inquiry into the case, we will soon seek an arrest warrant against the MLA from the court.” The officer said the police are considering legally permissible action, including property seizure, against those found involved.