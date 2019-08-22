NDA Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally arrested in UAE in cheque bounce case

Thushar Vellappally, the chief of BJP-ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), was arrested by police in the UAE Tuesday night in connection with a cheque default case. He was remanded Wednesday to a prison in Ajman.

According to the complaint filed by Nassil Abdullah, a Malayali businessman, at a police station in Ajman, a cheque to the tune of nearly Rs 19 crore given by Thushar ten years ago had bounced. The transactions revolved around a construction company that was earlier run by Vellappally Natesan, Thushar’s father, and later on by him.

Thushar, who’s also the convener of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, had fought the parliamentary elections unsuccessfully from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

When the company wound up as a result of mounting losses, it had dues to pay to Abdullah. Earlier this week, Thushar was reportedly invited to the UAE by Abdullah for discussions to resolve the dispute. Thushar however, was unaware about Abdullah having filed a case with the local police in Ajman against him.

Vellapally Natesan who is a wealthy liquor baron-turned-influential Ezhava community leader, further alleged that Thushar was called to UAE by Abdullah and others on the pretext of resolving the case when actually had planned, behind the scenes, to get him arrested. Efforts are on to get Thushar released on bail on Thursday as Friday and Saturday are public holidays in the UAE.