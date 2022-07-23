scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

NDA is ‘No Data Available’ govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," Gandhi said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 3:19:48 pm
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a “No Data Available” regime which gives no answers and has no accountability.

“‘No Data Available’ (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested,” he said on Twitter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“No Data. No Answers. No Accountability,” Gandhi said.

He also tagged a gif with his post that read “Sab Gayab si”, as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in “Sab Changa si.”

