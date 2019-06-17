NDA holds meeting before new session

The principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ was reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party here on Sunday.

Advertising

“We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,” he tweeted.

The meeting took place a day before the 17th Lok Sabha is convened.

The Budget Session will formally commence on June 20.

Members of the ruling NDA also held a meeting later. At this meeting, Modi said the “NDA family” looks forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians who have reposed “unparalleled faith” in the alliance. “We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress,” the PM said.

Advertising

A packed schedule awaits the two Houses of Parliament. Apart from discussing and passing the Budget and Motion of Thanks for the Presidential Address, they have to consider Billls for substituting the 10 ordinances that are in force. Among them is the ordinance pertaining to triple talaq.

The session, spanning over 30 sittings, will conclude on July 26. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 5.