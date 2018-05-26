NDA govt failed to ‘deliver on promises’ made to people: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Photo Praveen Jain/File) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Photo Praveen Jain/File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre, which completed four years in office, has inflicted “severe hardships” on people through its “ill conceived policies.”

Talking to reporters here, he said the NDA government has “failed to deliver” on its promises and assurances given to the people of the country.

Suicide by farmers has been rampant across the country, Narayanasamy alleged.

Besides, youth have still not been able to secure jobs, he claimed.

On the recent hike in fuel prices, the senior Congress leader said, “rise in prices of petrol and diesel has come to hit the common man and people are up in arms across the country clearly expressing their wish that the NDA should no longer hold reins of administration.”

Taking a jibe at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Narayanasamy said, “She is completing two years in office on May 29 and she had already expressed her wish some months ago that she would demit office after completing two years in office.”

“I hope she will stick to her announcement to step down from office at the end of two years.”

He flayed Bedi for ‘frequently interfering’ in the routine administration and privileges of the elected government.

“I have written on several occasions letters to her bringing to her notice the statutory provisions relating to the powers of the elected government,” he noted.

The Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with the Bedi on several issues said, “she must act according to the advice of the elected government,” he said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on this day in 2014, following BJP’s massive victory in Lok Sabha elections.

