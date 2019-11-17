Toggle Menu
NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination: Chirag Paswan

Paswan, speaking to reporters after an NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance member.

Reena Paswan, wife of Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan, had taken a seat in the Speaker’s gallery from the outset to watch son Chirag, a second-term MP, being sworn in. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

An NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination among alliance partners, newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.

“There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed,” he said.

It’s a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party did.

“But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen,” said Paswan, who was appointed the LJP chief earlier this month.

