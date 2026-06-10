NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani’s Rajya Sabha nomination process on hold

A day after businessman and sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, Parimal Nathwani, filed his nomination as an NDA-backed Independent candidate for the June 18 Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand, objections raised by the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led the Returning Officer to put scrutiny of his nomination papers on hold and seek his response.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha and Independent candidate Nathwani. While the nominations of Ram and Jha were found valid, the Returning Officer sought clarification from Nathwani over objections raised during the scrutiny process and directed him or his authorised representative to present their case by 11 am on Wednesday.