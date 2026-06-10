NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani’s Rajya Sabha nomination process on hold

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha and Independent candidate Nathwani.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiJun 10, 2026 05:24 AM IST
NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani’s RS nomination process on holdIndependent candidate Parimal Nathwani files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls, in Ranchi. (PTI)
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A day after businessman and sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh, Parimal Nathwani, filed his nomination as an NDA-backed Independent candidate for the June 18 Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand, objections raised by the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led the Returning Officer to put scrutiny of his nomination papers on hold and seek his response.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on Tuesday for the three candidates in the fray, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha and Independent candidate Nathwani. While the nominations of Ram and Jha were found valid, the Returning Officer sought clarification from Nathwani over objections raised during the scrutiny process and directed him or his authorised representative to present their case by 11 am on Wednesday.

According to Congress leaders, their objections were related to alleged discrepancies and non-disclosure of personal information in Nathwani’s nomination papers.

Read | Why BJP’s Rajya Sabha call has spooked JMM ahead of June 18 election

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express that Nathwani had allegedly failed to disclose details of companies in which he serves as a director. “Our objection is that Parimal Nathwani has not shared certain personal details. He has not mentioned the company in which he is a director,” Sinha said.

He further alleged that there was an inconsistency in the manner in which Nathwani’s name had been mentioned in the nomination papers. “His name is Parimal Nathwani, but the nomination has been filed in the name of ‘Nathwani Parimal’,” Sinha said.

Sinha also claimed that certain personal information, including declarations related to pending cases, had not been adequately disclosed in the nomination documents.

Asked who had filed the objection, Sinha said it was raised by a Congress candidate.

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The BJP, however, dismissed the objections as politically motivated and lacking merit. “The objections are baseless,” BJP general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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