NDA allies slam Sanjay Raut article; Sushant’s family threatens to sue

Sanjay Raut. (File)

A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in an article published in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, had erroneously written that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K K Singh had remarried, and claimed that this had led to a strained relationship with the actor, the NDA alliance partners joined the actor’s family in criticising the Rajya Sabha member for his “uncharitable” remarks.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “Shiv Sena seems to have taken the CBI probe into the Sushant case as a matter of prestige between the Maharashtra and Bihar government, while we all only want to know the truth.”

JD(U) chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “He did not crosscheck even basic facts and went on to hurt the family in mourning.” The LJP took out a protest march in Patna against Raut’s statements.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA from Chhatapur, Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu said, “Sanjay Raut must apologise, else I am going to file a defamation suit against him.”

